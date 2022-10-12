Elumelu, Ovia, Wigwe leads Nigeria’s private-sector national honours recipients

Read audio

BANK executives in the country were among the 447 awardees bestowed national honours yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Among those honoured were the Chairman of Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia, who bagged Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR.

Also honoured by the President was the Chairman of United Bank for Africa, UBA Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, who also got the CFR award.

Also honoured with the Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON, was Dr Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Bank Hold Co.

