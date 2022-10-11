Kim Kardashian booed while shown on screen at LA Rams vs Cowboys game

Read audio

Watch Kim Kardashian Get Brutally Booed At Rams Game

The reality star gave L.A. fans another reason to vent as the defending Super Bowl champs lost to the Dallas Cowboys.

Ron Dicker

Oct 10, 2022, 07:53 AM EDT

Kim Kardashian got a reality check at the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday.

The SoFi Stadium fans fiercely booed “The Kardashians” star when she was shown on the Jumbotron. What at first sounded like cheers morphed into nasty jeers in a clip shared by People sportswriter Natasha Dye.

The Rams faithful may have already been a tad ornery, as their defending Super Bowl champs were on their way to a 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, sinking their record to 2-3.

Kardashian can have a polarizing effect, despite her still-massive popularity. (And perhaps her ex Kanye West’s latest hateful antics didn’t help.)

Still, celebrity has its privileges, like Kardashian’s son Saint and a pal getting to check out the Rams’ Vince Lombardi Trophy for winning the Super Bowl.

How cool you guys,” Kardashian said in a clip she posted to her Instagram story. “They brought this out just to show you. How special.”

