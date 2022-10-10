Singer, Teni accused of ordering her bouncer to assault a UNIBEN student

Teni has been accused of ordering an attack on a student of the University of Benin.

The Nigerian singer was reportedly in Asaba, Delta State, to perform when she allegedly ordered her bouncer to assault a fan.

A video shared on Twitter shows a UNIBEN student bleeding from his eyes.

Voices in the video accused Teni of being responsible for the attack.

“Teni came to Asaba to play a show and this is what Teni’s bouncer did to somebody there, for saying nothing and for doing nothing to Teni,” a voice claims in the video.

“On Teni’s instruction o,” voices are heard saying in the video.

“Teni, all your fans, this is how you keep treating them in Nigeria because you’re the biggest artist,” another voice says.

