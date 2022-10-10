PDP Officially Flags Off Presidential Campaign In Akwa Ibom

Read audio

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has flagged off its presidential campaign in Akwa Ibom State.

The event is taking place at the Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo, the state capital, barely four months before the February 25 presidential election.

Dignitaries in the South-South State include the party’s presidential candidate and former Vice President, Akitu Abubakar, his running mate and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

READ ALSO: 2023: Atiku Appoints Ulasi As Adviser, Pedro Obaseki As Consultant

Others include Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed and his Adamawa counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, former lawmaker representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye among other top party officials.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Atiku shared some images indicating that he arrived in Uyo last night. Expressing his joy being in Akwa Ibom State, the ex-vice president was accompanied by Okowa, Emmanuel and Mohammed.

Uyo, I’m excited to be here. Akwa Ibom, Dàkkàdà!!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/anMeRcJHb0

— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 9, 2022

However, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his allies including Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde were absent.

The crisis rocking the PDP took a different dimension after Wike lost to Atiku in the PDP presidential primary.

Several talks to pacify the Wike camp appear to have hit the wall as the aggrieved governor has shunned the party’s activities, indicating that he won’t support Atiku’s presidential ambition.

Campaigns for the 2023 general election officially commenced on 28 September in line with the timetable and schedule of activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Like this: Like Loading...