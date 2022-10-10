NDLEA arrests female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis

Read audio

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a female drug dealer with seventy-eight bags of cannabis sativa.

The Director, Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Babafemi said that the suspect, Peace Ayuba, was arrested on Friday, October 7 at Kakau Gonin Gora area of Kaduna State with the drugs weighing 849.5kgs.

Meanwhile, operatives in Sokoto state arrested Onyeka Owo, 28, with 443 bottles of codeine based syrup.

