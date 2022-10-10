Gunmen kill APC youth leader in Enugu

Read audio

Lucky Okechukwu, a youth leader of the All Progressives Congress in Igboeze South Local Government Area of Enugu State has been killed by gunmen.

Punch reported that Okechukwu was shot dead on Saturday night, October 8, in the Unadu area of the town.

A chieftain of the party who confirmed the incident said;

“Yes, it is true. I don’t know his real name but we received information that he was shot dead by gunmen last night. If the party want to speak on the incident, it will definitely be going to issue a statement on that.”

Like this: Like Loading...