Nigeria’s Bond Yields Increase for Most Maturities Tracked on Sustained Bearish Trend…..

In the just concluded week, sentiment remained negative in the market as bond prices got depressed while FGN yields expanded for most maturities tracked.

Specifically, investors in the secondary market were relatively more bearish at the shorter end of the curve than at the longer end.

The 10-year, 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 debt, the 15-year, 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 bond, and the 20-year, 16.25% FGN MAR 2037 debt papers lost N2.31, N2.90, and N0.38, respectively; their corresponding yields rose to 13.73% (from 13.07%), 13.98% (from 13.46%), and 15.33% (from 15.27%), respectively.

The 30-year, 12.98% FGN MAR 2050 instrument debt remained unchanged.

The value of FGN Eurobonds traded in the

international capital market appreciated for most maturities tracked; the 10-year, 6.375%, July 12, 2023 bonds, the 20-year, 7.69% paper due on February 23, 2038, and the 30-year, 7.62% debt due on November 28, 2047, gained USD 1.73, USD 4.41, and USD 4.58, respectively, while their corresponding yields fell to 8.41% (from 10.78%), 13.51% (from 14.54%), and 13.07% (from 14.12%), respectively.

In the new week, we expect the value of FGN Bonds to increase (and yields to fall) amid increased demand due to the maturing bills in the money market….

