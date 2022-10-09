NIBOR Rises for Most Tenor Buckets on Financial Liquidity Strain…

Read audio

In the just concluded week, we saw N190.89 maturing treasury bills in the primary market without any refinancing from the Apex Bank. In the secondary market, investors liquidated T- bill holdings as we saw NITTY rise for all maturities tracked.

Specifically, NITTY rose for 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 12-month maturities to 6.85% (from 6.42%), 8.25% (from 7.29%), 9.36% (from 8.06%) and 14.13% (from 10.48%), respectively.

Meanwhile, in the OMO market, we also saw N60 billion bills worth maturing without refinancing.

Meanwhile, given the new inflow, NIBOR closed in a bullish direction for most of the tenor buckets, as 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month tenor buckets fell to 6.20% (from 12.12%), 7.02% (from 12.81%), and 7.75% (from 13.05%), respectively.

However, the overnight tenor bucket rose to 16.60% (from 16.24%).

The T-bill market was quiet in the just concluded week as there were no maturing T-Bills, which led to liquidity strain.

However, we expect the pressure to ease as there will be an NTB worth N190.89 billion maturing in the coming week.

Hence, we expect interest rates to moderate in the coming week.

