NGX Closed The Week In A Lackluster As Investors Lost N660bn From Pressured Sell-offs…

Read audio

Momentum in the domestic equities market remained downbeat as panic sell-offs and bargain hunting activities drove market rally further into the bearish zone despite Friday’s positive close with the benchmark index declining by 3.41% week on week and for the fourth consecutive week to 47,351.43 points.

This comes as investors continue to digest the latest interest rate hike with a chance for portfolio realignment.

Equally, the grip of the bears held the market

capitalization by 2.50% week on week to N25.79

trillion as investors take to shed down their

holdings in some relatively volatile stocks.

Resultantly, the market wiped N660.95 billion out

of investors’ pocket in a week as the market year

to date (YTD) return moderated to 10.85%.

Following the lackluster performance on the back

of waning investors’ sentiments, losses were recorded from panic sell-offs witnessed in tickers such as NASCON (-14%), CORNERST (-11%), AIRTELAFRI (-10%), PRESCO (-10%), and OKOMUOIL (-10%) respectively, while the sectorial performance ended jaded as the NGX Banking (-3.37%) led the losers’ chart and trailed by NGX Insurance (-1.16%), NGX Oil/Gas (-1.02%), NGX Consumer Goods (-0.56%) and the NGX Industrial Index also fell by 0.33% week on week.

Further afield, the level of trading activities in the week cleared further south week on week as the total traded volume dished 41.57% w/w to 586.94 million units while the total weekly traded value hollow-shaped by 15.08% w/w to N8.84 billion and then the total deals traded for the week lagged by 2.67% w/w to 17,183 trades from 17,654 deals last week.

Going into the new week, we expect the market to sustain its current trend as investors adopt cautious trading styles at this critical support levels amidst low valuation and liquidity in the market.

However, we continue to advise investors to trade on companies’ stocks with sound fundamentals and a positive outlook amid the macro-dynamics which remains a headwind.

Going into the new week, we expect the market to sustain its current trend as investors adopt cautious trading styles at this critical support levels amidst low valuation and liquidity in the market.

However, we continue to advise investors to trade on companies’ stocks with sound fundamentals and a positive outlook amid the macro-dynamics which remains a headwind.

Like this: Like Loading...