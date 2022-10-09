New Party RFP poised to win Lesotho parliamentary elections

Read audio

According to early election commission data, a newly formed party led by a wealthy diamond mogul appeared to be in a position to win Lesotho’s parliamentary elections on Sunday with a simple majority.

Results from 49 out of a total of 80 constituencies were available on Sunday afternoon following the election on October 7. Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party had won 41 seats, the bare minimum needed to win a simple majority.

The results showed that the country’s 2.14 million-person government, the All Basotho Convention, was doing poorly with no seats won as of yet.

The RFP is currently leading the race, with at least six seats secured by the Democratic Congress (DC), the biggest opposition party and a partner in the coalition government.

In a southern African nation plagued by political unrest, stalled ABC reforms, and public annoyance with political squabbling, corruption, and policy paralysis, a victory for the RFP opens the door for a change in leadership.

Using its natural riches and its economic competitiveness, RFP has pledged to usher in a new era of government and prosperity in the nation, building on the experience of its founder in managing enterprises.

Additionally, the party has pledged to support the state’s institutions.

The South African Drakensberg range surrounds Lesotho, a tiny landlocked mountain country, on all sides. It has strong trade links with its neighbour and frequently relies on its military backing to put an end to coup attempts and political upheaval.

Lesotho’s national assembly has 120 seats in total, 80 of which are decided by “first-past-the-post” voting, in which case the candidate with the most votes wins.

The remaining 40 seats are distributed using the proportional representation system, in which voters select parties rather than specific candidates, and the parties are then given seats in the parliament according to the number of votes they received.

Like this: Like Loading...