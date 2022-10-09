Naira Trending further Low in the Face of OPEC+ Supply Cut Announcement…

Read audio

In the just concluded week, the Naira depreciated by 0.44% (N2.14) week on week to N439.17/USD from N437.03/USD at the I&E FX Window as the local currency move gradually to another record low of N440/USD while the need to hedge against naira depreciation following the recent interest rate hike by the CBN plus Nigeria’s low crude oil earnings.

The Naira closed flat at N740/USD at the parallel market w/w due to relatively calm in demand pressure.

As we draw closer to the election year and with the campaign activities by political parties taking full gear already, it is expected that the demand for the greenback will buoy further weakening of the legal tender.

Thus, as we witnessed, market participants maintained bids between N435/USD and N450/USD at the I&E Market.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange Forward

Contracts market, the spot exchange rate traded

quietly as it closed the week at N430/USD from

last week’s close.

In the meantime, our analysis of the Naira/USD exchange rate in the Naira FX Forward Contracts Markets appreciated across all tenor contracts except for the 2 months tenor which cleared higher by 1.09% week on week to N452.93/USD. On the other hand, we saw the 1 month, 3 months, 6 and 12 months forward contracts closing the week stronger from last week’s close.

Resultantly, the rates rose 0.19%, 0.25%, 0.18%, and 0.71% respectively to close the week at N445.94/USD, N452.02/USD, N467.08/USD, and N491.70/USD in that order.

Elsewhere, the Bonny light crude price appreciated by $5.43 (0.60%) w/w to close the week at USD95.63 per barrel from USD90.2 per barrel in the previous week on the back of the decision from OPEC+ to cut global supply by 2 million barrels from November.

Next week, we expect the Naira to trade relatively calm across all segments of the FX market as the recent decision by OPEC+ gradually permeate the global oil market and tickle own on Nigeria’s reserves with positive effect on the local currency.

Like this: Like Loading...