For 2023 Fiscal Year, Nigeria Budgets N20.15 Trillion As Revenue Underperformance Threatens….

In this week’s economic review, we took a sneak peek into the 2023 fiscal budget of N20.15 trillion which Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, presented to the joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja. The budget, which is tagged ‘Budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition’ houses distributable revenue of N11.09 trillion plus N10.8 trillion deficits in the 2023 fiscal year.

Taking a retrospect of the 2022 fiscal year so far.

The President noted that as of July 2022, the

federal government had spent a total of N8.29

trillion as a total expenditure from the N17.23

trillion budgeted.

This was regardless of the fact that Nigeria has always encountered revenue challenges.

At the same time, it grapples with current economic realities on ways to settle its debt service obligations as well as the underperformance of revenue from the oil sector.

However, its total retained revenue printed at N3.6 trillion so far in 2022 excluding revenues from Government-owned Enterprises (GOEs).

This figure was 63% of the target which resulted from oil and gas revenue underperformance; and then a total of N1.48 trillion was spent as capital expenditure for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The sum of N1.59 trillion was used up for subsidy payments.

The 2022 fiscal budget, as revised, was based on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Fiscal Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTFF/FSP) which was in line with the Government’s National Development Plan 2021-2025.

It comes on the assumptions of a 13% inflation rate; N410.15/$1 in exchange rate, and a budget oil benchmark at $73 per barrel with the nation producing an average of 1.60 million barrels of crude oil daily.

On the contrary, with the brazen rise in pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft and lack of investment into the oil sector, Nigeria reported daily crude oil production at 1.03 million barrels daily as of June 2022 despite the positive rally in the global oil market which saw crude oil price peak above the budget benchmark as, it is currently, after hitting a peak of $123.23 per barrel at the start of June.

As a result of revenue shortfalls which still remain a major threat to the fiscal purse plus a high- interest rate environment, FG borrowed N4.3 trillion from the domestic front to finance its deficit.

This does not include the over N20 trillion already in Ways and Means financing from the CBN, but, takes account of the efforts by the DMO in the debt market to raise funds while selling government securities at a premium to investors.

The N20.15 trillion budget estimates presented by the president on Friday assume that Nigeria will produce 1.69 million barrels of crude oil daily and without interruptions from vandals, to realize a total of N1.92 trillion in revenue from oil.

Also, it is expected that revenue from non-oil sources will be at N2.43 trillion, FGN independent revenue at N2.21 trillion.

On the expenditure side, it is expected that FG’s recurrent costs will stay at N8.27 trillion in 2023, personnel costs at N4.99 trillion, Capital expenditure at N5.53 trillion, overheads are expected to gulp N1.1 trillion and then debt service will eat up N6.31 trillion while the sum of N247.73 billion will be set aside as sinking fund to retire about 30 maturing bonds.

From the expenditure framework, the sum of N8.80 trillion has been estimated to come from borrowings.

Also, financing the 2023 election year budget may not really be possible without moving a leg to approach international financial institutions in the wake of a squeaky bum.

Thus, FG will seek N1.77 trillion as drawdowns from bilateral and multilateral lenders as well as N266.1 billion for grants/donor-funded projects

Nigeria requires a huge outlay of financial resources to drive all-inclusive growth which is sustainable as one of many ways to implement major economic reforms.

That said, FG may be unable to provide for treasury-funded capital projects next year, especially with dwindling revenue and payment of subsidies on PMS which it has projected in the MTEF to gulp N6.7 trillion, and constitutes a major threat to the country’s revenue growth targets.

A look at Nigeria’s revenue generation power over the years has shown how important it is to cut the cost of governance as it plans to introduce the payroll system in the area of personnel cost as means to monitor ghost workers.

Also, efforts must be implemented to bring about an improved and enabling business environment.

