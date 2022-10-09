Death toll in Anambra boat tragedy rises to 76

Read audio

The president announced on Sunday that there have now been 76 fatalities as a result of a boat accident in the state of Anambra in southeastern Nigeria.

Officials stated on Saturday that at least 10 persons had killed and 60 were missing after the ferry capsized on Friday in the Ogbaru district of Anambra amid severe floods.

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari stated in a message published on Twitter on Sunday that the higher death toll had been confirmed by emergency services.

Buhari added that he had instructed the pertinent agencies to verify safety protocols in order to prevent further accidents and that authorities were striving to rescue or retrieve any missing people.

The director of the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency reported that as of Saturday night, 15 individuals had been saved.

Anambra is among 29 of Nigeria’s 36 states to have experienced heavy flooding this year. The waters have washed away homes, crops and roads and affected at least half a million people.

A local resident, Afam Ogene, told Reuters that because flooding had destroyed the major road linking eight communities to the rest of the area, some residents had to travel by boat.

Of the vessel that capsized, he said it was locally made and had the capacity to carry more than 100 people. He added that the boat’s engine had failed and it was overpowered by waves shortly after it launched.

Like this: Like Loading...