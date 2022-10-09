CAF Confed Cup: Kwara Utd stun defending champions 3-1

Read audio

On Sunday, Kwara United FC of Ilorin survived a scare by defeating RS Berkane of Morocco 3-1 after coming from behind in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup game.

The Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos hosted the first round of the 2022/2023 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup competition.

Cheick Ouattara, who nodded the ball past Kwara United goalie Adeyinka Adewale, gave the visitors the lead in the eighth minute.

If not for goalkeeper Hamza Hamiani’s important save from Wasiu Jimoh’s rasping shot in the 13th minute, the hosts would have equalized.

13 minutes later, Hamiani used his size to block Wasiu Jimoh’s close-range attempt, and 13 minutes later, he recovered to block Jide Fatokun’s fantastic attempt to

Hamiani came off his line in the 36th minute to deny Samson Paul. The winger did well to evade Bakr El Helali’s tackle, before poking the ball.

The hosts restarted the match better than their Moroccan counterparts as they came out determined and were giving everything on the pitch with a big support from the spectators urging the Kwara United players to up their game.

In the 57th minute, Ahmed Taofeeq went down the flank and delivered a low cross to Wasiu Jimoh whose effort hit the upright.

Taofeeq wasted a glaring opportunity wide in the 68th minute after he was clinically set up by Jimoh.

Taofeeq and Issa Gata combined in the 73rd minute with a deft touch to the former who poked home the equaliser.

Seven minutes later, Jimoh bulldozed his way and sent a curly effort past Hamiani to give Kwara United the lead for the first time in the game.

Barnabas Daniel put the game beyond the visitors in the 87th minute with a fine header to send the stadium into frenzy.

