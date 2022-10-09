CAF Champions League: Plateau United beat Esperance 2-1

Read audio

Plateau United Football Club stunned Esperance of Tunisia 2-1 on Sunday in Abuja during the first leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round match by coming from behind.

The first 15 minutes of the highly charged contest at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium were completely dominated by the home team.

However, Esperance scored the game’s first goal against the odds in the 26th minute when Moataz Zaddem pounced on a loose ball in the goalmouth.

Despite the early loss, Plateau United maintained their early lead and rightly equalized in the 34th minute through Ifeanyi Emmanuel.

This came after he scored after Daniel Itodo’s long ball was deflected into the penalty area of the opposition and connected with a strong header.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure and scored a second goal to complete the comeback late in the first half.

Mustapha Ibrahim scored through another powerful header from close range, after another superb effort by throws specialist Itodo into the opponents’ vital area.

The hosts continued from where they stopped in the second half and Ibrahim missed what could have been Plateau United’s third goal and his brace in the 53rd minute.

He shot directly at the Esperance goalkeeper and skipper, Moez Ben Cherifia.

They continued to push for a third goal but the visitors’ defence was resolute and ensured no more goal was scored.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong who also watched the match, later told newsmen after the game that he was happy with the Plateau United players’ display.

He promised to provide them with all the necessary support ahead of the second leg match later this week in Tunisia.

“I’m impressed about the game. I personally came to watch my team and also to encourage them. Today we saw a very good display by the players.

”Today, the three Nigerian teams won and that is why I’m very encouraged.

“We have a lot of plans for our players going to the second leg which we are not going to reveal.

“But we will go back to review what we have seen here and then improve on it,” the governor said.

Speaking also, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Ibrahim Gusau, expressed joy at the result and promised to give more support to the three clubs representing the country on the continent.

“We are happy today. At least the three teams won their matches today.

“Just like the governor has said, we’ll also try and see whatever we can do to ensure that they all have good preparations going for the second leg later this week,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...