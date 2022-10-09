Bayelsa governor lauds Senate’s resolution on OML 46 License

Read audio

On Sunday, Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri praised the Senate’s decision requiring the restoration of the state government’s Atala Marginal Oilfield.

After looking into the contentious cancellation and sale of the Oil Mining Licence 46 (OML 46) to a private company, the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions decided that the oilfield should be given back to its original owners on Thursday.

The Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Resources Commission, formerly known as the Department of Petroleum Resources, was accused by the committee of failing to provide proof that the President ordered the oilfield to be awarded to a private company.

Additionally, it chastised the NUPRC for defying a presidential order to provide the original proprietors of the oilfield the right of first refusal in the award of

of OML 46 in accordance with best practice.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa by Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, on Sunday, the governor said the Senate’s decision met the expectation of the state government and the Bayelsa people.

He restated the position of the government that the oilfield was a prized asset of the state and that the people were sentimentally attached to it.

Diri maintained that the April 2020 revocation and the eventual sale of the asset were controversially done and that it shocked people of the state.

The governor said he presented the state’s position at his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja last Wednesday and that the President assured him that the issue would be urgently treated.

He urged the people of Bayelsa to remain patient while awaiting the decision of the President on the matter.

