11 stowaways headed for Europe saved in Liberia, returned to Nigeria

The Liberian Immigration Service personnel saved 11 Nigerian stowaways headed for Europe from the open sea and turned them over to the Nigeria Immigration Service.

On September 7, 2022, the stowaways boarded a cargo ship called Ophelia Panama at Tin Can Island Port in Apapa, Lagos, believing the ship was bound for Europe.

The nine Liberian immigration officers, led by Captain Mark Weaye, flew the 11 Nigerians and one Cameroonian, all between the ages of 24 and 40, into Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday. They were then given to the MMIA’s Comptroller of Immigration, Mrs. Adeola Adesokan.

Seyi Popoola, Precious Uwalogho, Ayetimiyi Kelvin, Stephen Junior, Emmanuel Benjamin, Balogun Gbenga, Temiotan Adewale, Igiebor Stephen, Hamza John, Alfred Ese, and Ogechi Chika were listed as the identities of the stowaways, along with one unnamed Cameroonian.

The Liberian government and immigration officers were thanked for saving the stowaways by the Comptroller Immigration Service, MMIA, Lagos, who described the action as honourable.

They would be released to the correct authorities, she claimed, following proper profiling.

“Their story is very harrowing, very pitiable, there was hot water flushing, thrown into the high sea and left to destiny. On behalf of the Comptroller-General, Isah Jere Idris, we want to thank the Commander General of Immigration for Liberia for their kind gesture.”Officers of the Liberian Immigration Service have handed over 11 Nigerian stowaways rescued on the high sea to the Nigeria Immigration Service.” She said.

