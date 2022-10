Read audio

UK-based Nigerian clergyman, Tobi Adegboyega, has gifted singer Davido’s fiancee, Chioma, a Hermes Birkin snakeskin bag said to be worth $95, 000.

The singer and Chioma met with the clergyman who is friends with Davido. It was at their meeting that he gifted Chioma the luxury bag.

Davido shared a video of Chioma receiving the bag. See more photos and video below…

Like this: Like Loading...