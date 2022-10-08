Prof. Folasade Ogunsola becomes UNILAG’s first female VC

Read audio

Folasade Ogunsola, a professor of clinical microbiology, has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Her appointment was announced by the UNILAG governing council on Friday, October 7, 2022.

She is the first female vice-chancellor of the school in 60 years and the 13th vice-chancellor of UNILAG.

She is expected to take over from Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, whose tenure ends on November 11, 2022.

Ogunsola, the daughter of the late eminent geographer, Prof. Akin Mabogunje, has served the university in various capacities.

She was at a time the Provost of the College of Medicine in Idi Araba, Lagos and also served as a deputy vice chancellor to Ogundipe.

Like this: Like Loading...