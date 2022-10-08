Man to die by hanging for stabbing woman to death in Ebonyi

Read audio

Justice Iheanachor Chima of a high court sitting in Abakaliki in Ebonyi state has sentenced a man identified as Lucky Godwin to death by hanging for stabbing a woman to death inside a hotel room.

According to the prosecution team, the convicted man invited the deceased and her child from Enugu State and lodged them at the Crown Garden Hotel, Abakaliki in 2018. During their stay, he stole the baby belonging to the deceased after stabbing her to death and sold the two-year-old baby girl in River State.

The knife he used in killing the woman was provided by the hotel gateman, Monday Onwe who collected N30, 000 to assist Godwin in the act, and then escaped from Abakaliki after the incident.

The victim’s decomposing body was found days after the murder. The prosecution team told the court that two years ago, Godwin had attempted to murder a heavily pregnant woman identified as Chisom Ugwu by stabbing her in a bush behind Girls’ High School, Azuiyikowu, in Abakalik and then stole the woman’s two-year-old baby.

The proseution team said the woman was later found unconscious in the bush close to the Crown Garden Hotel, where he had stabbed the other woman to death.

Ms Ugwu, stabbed on her neck, abdomen and back, was bleeding profusely when the police rescued her and took her to hospital.

