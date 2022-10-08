Jonathan is the best president Nigeria has ever had – Governor Bala Mohammed

Read audio

Governor Bala Mohammed has described Goodluck Jonathan as the best President Nigeria has ever had.

Speaking when Jonathan paid him a condolence visit over the loss of his elder brother, Governor of Bauchi State said no one has been able to do what the former President did while in office.

He said;

“You remain the best thing to have happened to this country called Nigeria. Your selfless service and sacrifice has made Nigeria greater than how you met it.

“Many are now struggling to become the next president of Nigeria but no one can match your qualities. You were outstanding, you gave the best to the country which will be difficult to equal by anyone.

“They are striving to be president but you are the best president Nigeria has ever had. The tall, the short, the young and the old, everybody from across the country have remained part of your family which is a manifestation of the kind of good leadership qualities that you possess.”

Like this: Like Loading...