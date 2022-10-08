ICPC declares man wanted for employment racketeering in the Federal Civil Service

Read audio

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commision (ICPC) has declared one Godwin Sabo Takat, wanted for employment racketeering in the Federal Civil Service.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the commission, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, on Friday, October 7, urged any person with useful information on his whereabouts to report to the ICPC Headquarters or the nearest police station.

“The person whose picture appears here, GODWIN SABO TAKAT is hereby declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on employment racketeering in the Federal Civil Service,” the statement read.

“Mr. Takat was born on 25th March 1980 (42 years old) and is an indigene of Bwai, Mangu LGA of Plateau State. His last known address is No. 75 Abacha Road, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State.

“Anyone who has useful information about his whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices, or the nearest police station, or call ICPC Toll-Free lines: 0803-123-0280, 0803-123-0281, 0803-123-0282, 0705-699-0190, 0705-699-0191 and 0800-CALL-ICPC (0800-2255-4272).”

