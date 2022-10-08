Gunmen kill son of Kwara businesswoman, abduct her daughter

Read audio

Gunmen have killed the son of a popular businesswoman identified simply as Alhaja and abducted her daughter in Kwara State.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded her residence at Alagbado area of Ilorin metropolis in the early hours of Friday, October 7, 2022.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the gunmen stormed the house at about 12 am but could not gain access as members of the family refused to open the door.

The criminals later forcefully broke into the house at about 3:00 am and reportedly gunned down the son of the businesswoman through the window.

It was also gathered that the gunmen took away the daughter, Mistura, on gaining entry into the house when they could not see the businesswoman.

Some of the relations of the family, who spoke with journalists during the burial rites of the deceased son on Friday morning, said that the abductors had called to demand N10 million ransom for the kidnapped daughter of the businesswoman.

The kidnappers also threatened the relations to pay up on time else they will kill the kidnapped victim.

The relations also said that the abductors were speaking in Fulani language when they contacted them.

Spokesperson of the police in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident, said that the command has already commenced an investigation into the matter.

