Elon Musk blames ‘neo-Marxists’ at universities for poor relationship with his daughter

Elon Musk said that “neo-Marxists” who have taken over elite schools and liberal universities are to blame for the fact that his 18-year-old daughter wants nothing to do with her uber-wealthy dad.

“It’s full-on communism . . . and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil,” Musk told the Financial Times on Friday when discussing his estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who recently changed her legal name to avoid being associated with the Tesla CEO.

The mogul did not single out any particular college or reveal which one his daughter is attending.

“It [the relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others [children],” the father-of-nine said. “Can’t win them all.”

In June, Vivian, who was born Xavier Alexander Musk, announced her decision to change her gender and famous surname.

“Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” Vivian wrote in court papers filed in Los Angeles County.

Vivian, 18, is one of five children Musk had with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. She has a twin brother Griffin, along with triplets Kai, 16; Saxon, 16; and Damian, 16.

All five attended an ‘experimental’ private school in California funded by Musk called Ad Astra — Latin for ‘to the stars.’

Musk has said that while he supports transgender rights, he has been critical of the sensitivity surrounding pronouns for nonbinary and trans people.

“I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare,” he once tweeted.

In another tweet, he wrote: “Pronouns suck.”

Vivian Wilson, née Xavier Musk, is seen in the arms of Musk’s second wife, Talulah Riley, when Tesla went public in 2010.

Musk, who has frequently spoken of the need for humans to have more children in order to combat birth declines, recently welcomed twins with one of his subordinates, Neuralink director of operations Shivon Zilis.

The billionaire also revealed earlier this year that he fathered a second child with on-again, off-again girlfriend, the Canadian pop star Grimes.

The couple’s children are named X Æ A-12, a son born in 2020, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who was born late last year.

Justine Wilson, the 49-year-old sci-fi author, said she was “proud” of her 18-year-old daughter’s decision to change her name.

She shared the exchange with one of her twins on Twitter earlier this year, writing: “‘I had a weird childhood,’ my 18-year-old said to me’.”

She also quoted her daughter as saying: “’I can’t believe I’m as normal-seeming as I am.’”

In the wide-ranging interview with FT, Musk — who has again agreed to buy Twitter — said he was driven to acquire the social media site because of the need to preserve free speech in the US, which he says has been curtailed by the political left.

“I’m not doing Twitter for the money,” Musk told FT.

“It’s not like I’m trying to buy some yacht and I can’t afford it. I don’t own any boats.”

He added: “But I think it’s important that people have a maximally trusted and inclusive means of exchanging ideas and that it should be as trusted and transparent as possible.”

