APC expels Senator Abbo for anti-party activities

Senator Elisha Abbo who represents Adamawa North Senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate has been expelled by the executives of his local government chapter of the All Progressives Congress for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities and tampering with the process of internal democracy of the party.

Abbo has openly opposed the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket fielded by his party. Abbo maintains that the ticket is disrespectful to the Christians in the party and Nigerians in general.

In an expulsion letter signed by 13 members of Mubi local government party executives said they based their decision on the recommendations from its disciplinary committee

The statement read;

“The committee is conscious of its responsibility and expectation of the party members and determine that free, fair and credible process have been adapted particularly adequate fair hearing has been accorded to the senator under reference.

Consequently, 29 members of the committee have approved the report of the disciplinary committee dated 5th day of October, 2022. Wherefore, expelled Senator Elisha Ishiyahu Abbo, based on the Interview granted on the AIT where he was condemning and criticising the Party presidential flag

The Executive Committee Members of All Progressive Congress, Mubi North, Adamawa State who appended their signature approving the report of the Disciplinary Committee expelling Senator Ishiyaku Elisha Abbo, senator representing Adamawa State is hereunder list.”

Reacting to the decision of the local government executives, the APC publicity secretary in Adamawa State, Mohammed Abdullahi, said the state caucus is yet to receive the report. He however mentioned that by the constition of the party, the ward lacks the power to expel a member. He said they can suspend a member but have no constitutional power to expel anyone. He said it is only the National Executive Council of the party that can expel a party member.

