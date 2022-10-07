Sickly APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After 12-day Medical Trip

Read audio

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria after 12 days trip to United Kingdom.

Tinubu, returned on Thursday evening.

Naija247news had reported that the former Lagos State governor left the country on September 24, to UK for medical trip.

He was seen attending a public event physically was on September 22, when he met with members of the Pentecostal bishops’ forum in Abuja.

During his time away, there had been concerns over his whereabouts, especially after he missed the signing of the peace accord for the 2023 elections.

The African Action Congress presidential candidate, Omoyole Sowore, had earlier on Thursday, tackled the APC flag-bearer over his absence from the public scene since the official kick-off of electioneering for the 2023 elections.

Sowore had said Nigerians would not be swayed by photos propaganda anymore and that Nigerians now kneww better after the President, Muhammadu Buhari, allegedly used the same method.

The AAC presidential candidate was reacting to a picture of Tinubu shared on his Twitter page on Thursday.

Tinubu had explained that he was strong and healthy while showing off in a spine bike.

He had also dismissed the rumours that he was dead and had withdrawn from the presidential race.

In a tweet accompanied by a video showing him working out on a fitness bike, he wrote, “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am ready to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

