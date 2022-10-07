PDP Appoints Directors For Atiku’s Campaign Committee

|
The Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the appointment of Directors and Deputy Directors for the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).
This is according to a statement signed by Director-General of the PCO, Aminu Tambuwal.
“The Directors are to please contact the DDG, Administration, Prof. Adewale Oladipo for further details,” the statement said.
“It is believed that your commitment to the overall success of the Campaign will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of our Party.”
Below is a list of appointees into the committee:
Director, Training, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, CON
Director, Strategic Communications, Bashorun Dele Momodu
Director, Field Operations, Hon. Umar M. Bature
Director, Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira
Director, Security & Intelligence, Brig-Gen. Koko Essien, Rtd.
Director, Support Group, Dr. Mrs. Baraka Sani
Director, Admin, Alh. Ibrahim Bashir
Director, Legal Affairs, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN
Director, Technical, Nurudeen Taoheed Ademola (Youth)
Director, Election Management, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher
Director, Research, Dr. Sam Amadi
Director, Monitoring & Evaluation, Mrs. Sanyaolu Modupeola
Director, International Affairs, Amb. Ahmed Magaji
Director, Voter Intelligence & Strategy, Chief Osita Chidoka
Director, Diaspora Group, Prof. Isah Odidi
Deputy Director, Election Management (South), Rt. Hon. Tolford Ongolo
Deputy Director, Election Management (North), Hon. Chile Igbawua