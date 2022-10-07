PDP Appoints Directors For Atiku’s Campaign Committee

Read audio

The Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the appointment of Directors and Deputy Directors for the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).

This is according to a statement signed by Director-General of the PCO, Aminu Tambuwal.

“The Directors are to please contact the DDG, Administration, Prof. Adewale Oladipo for further details,” the statement said.

“It is believed that your commitment to the overall success of the Campaign will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of our Party.”

Below is a list of appointees into the committee:

Director, Training, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, CON

Director, Strategic Communications, Bashorun Dele Momodu

Director, Field Operations, Hon. Umar M. Bature

Director, Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira

Director, Security & Intelligence, Brig-Gen. Koko Essien, Rtd.

Director, Support Group, Dr. Mrs. Baraka Sani

Director, Admin, Alh. Ibrahim Bashir

Director, Legal Affairs, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN

Director, Technical, Nurudeen Taoheed Ademola (Youth)

Director, Election Management, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher

Director, Research, Dr. Sam Amadi

Director, Monitoring & Evaluation, Mrs. Sanyaolu Modupeola

Director, International Affairs, Amb. Ahmed Magaji

Director, Voter Intelligence & Strategy, Chief Osita Chidoka

Director, Diaspora Group, Prof. Isah Odidi

Deputy Director, Election Management (South), Rt. Hon. Tolford Ongolo

Deputy Director, Election Management (North), Hon. Chile Igbawua

