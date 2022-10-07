Ooni of Ife set to marry two more wives this October

Read audio

Weeks after getting married for the fourth time to Olori Mariam Anako, a Queen from Ebira in Kogi state, and also getting Olori Elizabeth Opeoluwa Ogunwusi nee Akinmuda betrothed to him in Magodo, Lagos, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi will be taking two more wives this October.

The Ooni of Ife will be marrying Tobi Phillips and Ashley Adegoke before his 48th birthday this month.

Tobi Phillips is a graduate of Marine Science from the University of Lagos and a former Beauty Queen. It was initially speculated that she would be replacing Olori Zainab Wuraola who walked away from her marriage to the Osun monarch.

The Ooni eventually married Prophetess Silekunola Naomi, but the marriage ended in December 2021.

Queen Ashley on the other hand, is a chartered accountant and currently runs an NGO that caters to less privileged kids and widows through the Ashley Adegoke Foundation.

She has a Masters in Accounting and Finance from the University of Greenwich, and currently runs her businesses in the United Kingdom.

It has been reported that Queen Ashley who is from the Lafogido royal house, allegedly has a child with another man. Her late father, Jacob Adebiyi Adegoke was a Prince of the source.

Prior to his coronation, the Ooni was previously married to Adebukola Bombata in 2008 but the marriage failed.

After being coronated, Ooni married Edo-born Zainab-Otiti Obanor in 2016 but the union lasted for 17 months before their separation.

Ooni then married Silekunola in 2018 and the marriage produced a son before the divorce announcement in December.

