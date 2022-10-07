Former Vice President, Namadi Sambo’s Phone Stolen At Event In Abuja Amid Tight Security

Read audio

The mobile phone of a former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, was stolen by a yet-to-be-identified person during an event in Abuja on Thursday despite his heavy security details.

A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, announced this via his Twitter handle.

According to him, the event had high security, but someone broke through the “security line” to steal the phone.

“It’s incredible that someone can breach the tight security line and steal the phone of the former VP Sambo at the ongoing late Governor Solomon Lar Book launch in Abuja,” he tweeted.

In May 2007, Sambo assumed office as Governor of Kaduna State. His term ended on 18 May 2010. Sambo had an 11-point agenda as Governor of Kaduna State that focused on empowering the youth and women of the community and addressing security for the state.

While still serving as governor, he was picked by the then-president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, to become the Vice President following the death of President Umaru Yar’Adua.

