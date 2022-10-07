CAN Hails Buhari, Security Agencies For Release Of Kaduna Train Hostages

Read audio

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies for the safe release of the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Channels Television had reported how the remaining 23 kidnapped train passengers regained their freedom.

In a statement issued a day after their release, CAN President, Daniel Okoh, said it is happy to hear the news of their release.

It also said the development signals the readiness of the Federal Government in tackling the nation’s several security challenges.

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is truly delighted and satisfied with the safe release of the remaining 23 kidnapped train passengers held in captivity by Boko Haram terrorists.

We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for this development which signposts the efforts of the Federal Government at combating our common enemy as a nation – insecurity.

The successful release of the remaining hostages in line with the President’s earlier directive not only indicates that the authorities mean serious business but are ready to muster the required political will to end the reign of terror in parts of the country.

CAN also laud the military and all other security and intelligence agencies for the successful conduct of the operation which led to the release of the hostages. They have shown outstanding capabilities in recent times and the whole world will not fail to take note of their good efforts.

We believe that with the necessary support and adequate motivation, our security forces are capable of deploying world-class kinetic and non-kinetic processes towards accomplishing difficult military operations that will ensure the safety of lives and properties on the land.

Therefore, the relief that came to the nation arising from the closure of the six-month captivity of innocent train passengers must be sustained at all times.

We must not allow the return of the days when terrorists had a free hand to do as they wished to unsuspecting travellers. Every Nigerian must be allowed to have peace, whether at home or in transit.

We appreciate the doggedness, resilience and hope that the 23 train victims maintained through the more than 190 days they spent in the hands of their captors even under torturous conditions.

CAN especially commend 21-year-old Azurfa Lois, one of the captives who were reportedly unflinching in her faith in Christ Jesus, despite threats by the terrorists to marry her off to one of them and forcefully convert her to another faith.

Her story is a testimony that God Almighty, who watches over his people will neither sleep nor slumber, but will sustain and rescue them even from the throes of death.

We also congratulate all the families of the train victims for having them back alive and encourage them to understand that the unpleasant circumstances they have gone through since the night of the attack will produce the godly fruits of endurance, good character and hope, for God Almighty still speaks to his people in every situation

We will continue to pray to God Almighty to grant us lasting peace and security in the country.

Signed:

Archbishop Daniel Okoh

President,

Christian Association of Nigeria

