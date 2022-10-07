Read audio

Two people have died and at least eight others injured after a violent stabbing on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday, October 6.

Some of the victims were showgirls taking pictures with tourists, eyewitnesses told Fox 5.

The attack began around 11:42 a.m. local time on South Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Wynn Las Vegas and the Resorts World Casino, according to Police.

2 dead, 8 injured in stabbing attack on Las Vegas showgirls

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters on the scene there had been eight victims; two had died and three were in critical condition in a hospital.

He added a suspect was in custody and a kitchen knife had been recovered from the scene.

Reporter Joe Moeller at local station KTNV Tweeted: “I’m speaking with a woman who says 4 injured showgirls work for her. She says the suspect had a knife & claimed he was a chef & wanted to take a picture with the showgirls, when they said no that is when the stabbings started.”

