SHOCKING: Unknown Gunmen Torture Policeman In Viral Video, Warn Nigerian Youths Against Joining Ebubeagu, Army, Police

viral video has shown a policeman identified as Gabriel Anyanwu being tortured by gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Gabriel is from Imo State Criminal Investigation Department and is attached to the Police Public Relations Unit of the state police command.

In the viral video obtained by SaharaReporters, the bleeding policeman is seated on the floor, eliciting pained expressions.

One of the suspected IPOB members was also heard in the background threatening to kill Gabriel for being a member of the Nigeria Police Force, instead of joining “the moving train”.

He also warned youths against joining the police, Ebubeagu security outfit, army and other security agencies.

Naija247news cannot independently verify where and when the video was shot, it was gathered that the officer was abducted last week.

“All these rubbish, idiotic police youths that supposed (sic) to join the movement, the moving train but went ahead to join the slow train. Did they told (sic) you that that slow train will win? No,” the suspected IPOB member was heard saying.

“In this life, there is (sic) two things, either good or bad, either life or death, since you have chosen a wrong part to join rubbish police, Nigeria zoo force, today will mark your end. Yes, today will mark your end, idiot. And I’m telling all these youths joining Ebubeagu, police force, Nigerian army.”

The South East region has witnessed increasing attacks on security agents, government facilities and prominent individuals following the arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Although IPOB has denied culpability for the spate of attacks and killings in the geopolitical zone, security agencies have blamed the atrocities on the separatist group.

