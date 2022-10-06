Nigeria fall to 32nd on FIFA ranking

Read audio

The Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, dropped one spot in the FIFA October world rankings to take 32nd place.

The Nigerian senior men’s national team scored 1498.47 points in September compared to 1504.7 in August, according to the ranking table revealed on Thursday.

On the continental level, they are still placed fourth behind Senegal (world 18th), Morocco (23rd) and Tunisia (30th).

On the global scene, a total of 53 UEFA Nations League matches and 119 friendlies were played during the last international break before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 which starts on Nov. 20.

Brazil are placed first as the Ranking leader, which is enough to boost their confidence in the bid to win a sixth world title.

In beating Ghana and Tunisia in their two friendlies last week, A Seleçao widened the gap between themselves and their nearest challengers.

Belgium who lost to eighth-placed Netherlands in the Nations League are second, after dropping a step, and Argentina in third place complete the podium.

Just behind them lie reigning world champions France in fourth place, followed by England in fifth place.

The only change in the top 10 saw Italy in sixth place leapfrogging Spain who are now seventh.

There is more movement further down the ranking, with Croatia now 12th, after rising three places, while the Islamic Republic of Iran are 20th, rising up two places to move into the top 20.

They are followed closely by Serbia who are now 21st, after gaining four places.

The biggest movers were teams who failed to qualify for Qatar 2022, namely Scotland (40th) and Azerbaijan (123rd), each moving five places higher.

