Nigeria, Costa Rica play friendly November 9

Read audio

On November 9, the Super Eagles will play a friendly international match in San Jose against the Costa Rican senior national football team.

The match is sort of an invitational for the three-time African champions, according to Jairo Pachon, the FIFA Match Agent for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday.

“Nigeria have been invited to the central American nation as part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticos to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

The game is scheduled for the National Stadium in San Jose, the capital city of Costa Rica, and will kick off at 8 p.m. local time which is 3 a.m. of Nov. 10 in Nigeria.

Costa Rica hosted this year’s FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup finals where Nigeria’s Falconets reached the quarter-finals, defeating France, Korea Republic and Canada in the group phase.

Already, the Super Eagles have another friendly lined up against Portugal in Lisbon on Nov. 17.

Like this: Like Loading...