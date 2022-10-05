Remaining 23 victims of Kaduna train attack released

Read audio

The 23 victims of the Kaduna train tragedy who were still alive were released by terrorists on Wednesday.

Wednesday about 4 o’clock saw the release of the captives.

On March 28, 2022, terrorists attacked passengers on the AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna train.

When the Abuja-Kaduna bound AK-9 passenger train reached the location where the terrorists had put explosive devices along the rail route, the bomb burst, forcing the train to derail and killing eight passengers.

The remaining 23 victims have been freed, according to General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defense Staff of Nigeria.

In a document announcing the development, the CDS stated that the nation owed the Nigerian military appreciation for pulling off the achievement.

The Chief of Defense Staff Action Committee’s Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf, signed the following document, which read in part, “I am pleased to announce to the nation and the world that at 4:00 pm today, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defense Staff General Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram terrorists following the attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train on March 28, 2022.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian Military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish. All sister Security Agencies and the Federal Ministry of Transportation contributed immensely to this Operation.”

He added that the President’s support made it possible to secure the release of the victims.

“The unwavering support of the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is what made it all possible.

“Members of this Committee are grateful for the rare honour and privilege to be part of this Humanitarian Operation. May God Almighty Heal Our Wounds and Bring Peace to Our Land.” Yusuf said.

