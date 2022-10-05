Nigeria announces N720bn borrowing plan for 4th quarter

Read audio

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds Issuance Calendar for the fourth quarter of 2022 has been published by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

A N720 billion borrowing schedule is included in the calendar.

The DMO will reopen a 14.55 per cent, April 2029 bond with an original tenor of 10 years on October 17; the bond is valued between N70 billion and N80 billion and has a term to maturity of six years and six months.

The office would also reopen a 12.50 per cent, April 2032 FGN bond having an original tenor of 10 years and a term to maturity of nine years, six months, valued at between N70 billion and N80 billion.

A 16.24. 2037 FGN bond with a value of between N70 billion and N80 billion, a term to maturity of 14 years, 6 months, and an original tenor of 20 years would be reopened by the DMO on the same day.

On November 14, the DMO will once more reopen the 14.55 per cent, April 2029 FGN bond, which has a term to maturity of six years and five months and is worth between N70 billion and N80 billion.

Additionally, on November 14 it would reopen the 12.50 per cent, April 2032 FGN bond, which has a term to maturity of nine years and five months and is worth between N70 billion and N80 billion.

On the same day (Nov. 14), the office will also reopen the 16.24, April 2037 FGN bond, which has a period to maturity of 14 years, 5 months and is worth between N70 billion and N80 billion.

The 14.55 per cent FGN bond will then be reopened by the DMO on December 12 and will now have a maturity date of six years and four months. It is worth between N70 billion and N80 billion.

Additionally, on December 12 it will reopen the 12.50, April 2032 FGN bond, which has a term to maturity of nine years and four months and is worth between N70 billion and N80 billion.

It will once more reopen on December 12 the 16.24 per cent FGN bond, which has a period to maturity of 14 years and 4 months and is worth between N70 billion and N80 billion.

