Ebola kills 29 in Uganda

The WHO has called for clinical testing of novel vaccinations in Uganda after confirming 63 cases of Ebola virus infection, including 29 fatalities.

At a news conference held on Wednesday at the UN health agency’s headquarters in Geneva, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus confirmed the report.

He claims that WHO is making a concerted effort to assist the Ugandan government in dealing with an Ebola outbreak that has spread to four districts.

Four of the ten infected healthcare workers had died, according to Ghebreyesus, and four others had recovered and were seeking further treatment.

“WHO has released $2 million from our Contingency Fund for Emergencies (CFE), and we’re…sending additional specialists, supplies, and resources,” he said.

Two vaccines under development may start clinical trials in the coming weeks, subject to government approval, even though the inoculations that stopped Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are ineffective against the strain that is currently active in Uganda.

In related news, Ghebreyesus claimed that despite the fact that Pakistan’s devastating flood waters had stopped rising, the threats were increasing.

“More than 1,500 lives were lost in the floods, but many more could be lost to disease in the coming weeks, without a massive and urgent international response,” he warned.

Approximately 10% of the nation’s health institutions have been harmed by the catastrophic flooding, leaving millions of people without access to services, supplies, or medical care.

WHO is concentrating on helping people in camps, those living by the roadside, those cut off by floodwaters, and populations returning to their wrecked towns and homes amid fresh outbreaks of malaria, cholera, and dengue.

The WHO made a plea for 81.5 million dollars in addition to the 10 million dollars released by the CFE to fund immunizations and other life-saving health services in response to the unprecedented calamity.

