Coldplay postpone shows after Chris Martin contracts ‘serious lung infection’

Coldplay has announced it is postponing several shows in its latest world tour after singer Chris Martin contracted “a serious lung infection”.

In a statement posted on its social media accounts and its website, the band expressed “deep regret” and said the eight postponed shows, all in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil, would be rescheduled for early 2023.

Martin, 45, had been diagnosed with the lung infection and “put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks”, the band wrote.

“We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days … we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’s health,” the statement said.

“We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon,” they added, and thanked fans for their understanding.

Coldplay is touring the world as part of its huge Music of the Spheres tour, which began in March 2022 and is due to end in July next year.

Their next live performance is scheduled for 25 October in Argentina, where they’ll be playing 10 shows.

