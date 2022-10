Read audio

OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 1 (Reuters) – France’s army has had no involvement in recent events in Burkina Faso, the French embassy in Ouagadougou said on Saturday, a day after President Paul-Henri Damiba was declared ousted in a coup.

The embassy said it was issuing its statement in response to reports circulating on social media.

Reporting by Anne Mimault, Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Gareth Jones

