Sanlam takes over FBNInsurance

Read audio

FBNInsurance Limited has renamed Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, promising exceptional products to grow the market.

Sanlam is one of Africa’s largest non-banking financial services companies.

The rebranding is to sustain Sanlam’s efforts to increase its presence across African countries with its ongoing investment in the continent.

The rebranding, according to the firms, will apply to the life and general insurance operations. They are Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited and Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited.

Speaking at the official launch in Lagos, Sanlam Pan Africa (SPA) Life Insurance Cluster Chief Executive Officer, Robert Dommisse, said: “Nigeria has always been one of the major markets for the Sanlam Group because the country is such a key economy in the African continent as it has always been essential that Sanlam has a strong presence and operation in Nigeria.”

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria, Tunde Mimiko, said: “We look forward to the next exciting chapter of the business under the banner of the Sanlam brand, which is committed to continuously promoting consumer access and inclusion in financial services across the African continent.

“The introduction of the Sanlam brand is a milestone development for Nigeria. Through the innovative brand offering, we look forward to delivering services that empower generations of Nigerians to be financially secure, confident and prosperous.”

Mimiko affirmed Sanlam’s continued relationship, added that the company only changed its name while its expertise and customers’ experience through its differentiated products and services remain and would rather be improved upon.

Like this: Like Loading...