Walid Jibrin: I Remain A Staunch Member Of PDP BoT For Life

Read audio

The immediate past Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has called on Nigerians to vote for Atiku in 2023.

He said despite his resignation as BoT chairman, he remains an active member of the board for life.

In a statement he issued in Kaduna, Jirbin thanked the party for appointing him the state chairman of the presidential campaign council.

He said, “For appointing me the chairman of the Nasarawa state presidential campaign council, I want to sincerely thank the state PDP chairman and his entire exco, the elders, the caucus, and the entire PDP members in the state for giving me this very important assignment just after I resigned as the BoT chairman.

“This appointment will no doubt protect and strengthen the party considering my being in the party since 1998 when it was established. I have been a true party man right from the unit, ward, local, zone, and state where I served as party leader.”

He stressed that he would remain in the party and will continue to do so until Atiku becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023.“I hereby urge all PDP members and all Nigerians to come out and vote for Atiku.

I want to assure you all that despite my resignation as BoT chairman, I still remain an active Board of Trustees member for life (BoT),” he declared.

Like this: Like Loading...