Despite Gov.Wike Playing god, PDP Will Survive Without Him – Atiku Campaign Spokesman

A spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, has challenged Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State of playing god, saying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will survive if he leaves the party.

Bwala, who was commenting on the internal crisis in the PDP, disclosed this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said both Atiku and the national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, left the party in the past but the party survived.

He said, “Here is the point. The spirit of fairness and equity has been differentiated. The last president in the PDP came from the South. The next president in PDP should come from the North. That is the spirit and intention of that constitution.

“You talked about the national chairman. There was a committee that was formed to zone. The party’s constitution provides for the national working committee to create committees to deliberate on issues in accordance with the law. When this committee was formed, the chairman was a close ally to Wike. That committee came up with recommendations that that it should be zoned.

“Atiku has no impact on that matter. There were decisions taken in the belief that Wike should have his way. That is why I said it’s not good to play god. For many months, it’s Wike. The flag bearer has not said anything and said nobody should insult him. But let me tell you something, this party was formed.

“Ayu and Atiku were members of the founding fathers. Even though they left, they still have to come back. And let me tell you why you cannot play god. Atiku left; the party survived. Ayu left, the party survived. If Wike leaves the party will survive.”

