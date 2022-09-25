Atiku team fires back at APC, Explain to Nigerians Tinubu’s Educational Background Before Criticising Us

Read audio

The team of Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has charged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to answer the questions Nigerians are asking about the social and educational history of their Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, before speaking about the crisis in the PDP.

In a statement by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, camp of the PDP presidential candidate said the crisis in the PDP has exposed “the APC and its presidential candidate as a bunch of busy bodies who, rather than focus on the burden of credibility that continues to dog their campaign, are poking their nose into minor internal issues of the PDP.”

Ibe said since the APC Presidential Campaign Organization seems to have woken up from “their state of hibernation, it is good to remind them that there are pending questions about the social and educational history of their candidate that Nigerians want answers to.

“We shall be kind enough to remind the APC that when, in the next few days, campaigns begin in earnest, Nigerians will require answers to some weighty character questions about their candidate and, rather than expend precious time on what is never their business, should use the remaining few days judiciously.”

He said whatever is happening in the PDP is a conversation among leaders of the party which “is a reflection of the PDP, as a living and engaging political party. The conversation in the PDP is all about consensus building, which in itself is a major ingredient for peace and unity.”

He added, “the same cannot be said of the APC where what exists is at best graveyard peace. It is on record that in the seven years and more that the APC has been in power and with the attendant hardship that the party has foisted on the ordinary people of Nigeria, the candidate of the APC, former governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu had not for one single time stood on the side of the people.

“And, that is so for the obvious reason that the presidential candidate of the APC considers his poorly conceived presidential ambition more important than the adversity that his party has unleashed on a vast majority of Nigerians. We wish to remind the APC that its presidential candidate has to own the failures of the party in the last seven plus years. He should also know that Nigerians will not reward their failure with nothing less than a resounding loss in the election.”

