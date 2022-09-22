NPA says 24 ships expected at Lagos ports

Read audio

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, Sept. 21, 2022 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said 24 ships conveying assorted goods were expected at Lagos ports from Sept. 21 to Oct. 10.

It listed the items expected at the port as bulk sugar, bulk urea, frozen fish, general cargo, bulk gypsum, bulk wheat, container, bulk salt, automobile gasoline and fuel.

The NPA also stated that 18 ships were already discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, petrol, frozen fish, container, bulk urea, ethanol and butane gas at the ports.

It also said that two other ships had arrived the ports and were waiting to berth with petrol and base oil.

