Uzodimma receives new Imo Speaker, Emeka Nduka

Read audio

By Peter Okolie

Owerri, Sept. 19, 2022 Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has received the new Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Emeka Nduka, following the resignation of Mr Kennedy Ibe earlier on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no reason was given for Ibe’s resignation.

Receiving the speaker and some key legislative members at the Government House Owerri, Uzodimma commended them for the honour of introducing the new speaker to him.

He also commended the lawmakers for their peaceful conduct during the process that led to the election of the new speaker, saying that “it shows that African democracy is developing.

“We wish you well and we will continue to support the assembly with facilities that will help you function effectively as we have always done.

“I urge you to operate in a manner that will allow peaceful conduct of legislative duties and ensure that Imo people are better off,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the new speaker (APC-Ehime Mbano), commended his colleagues for nominating and electing him as their chief servant.

Nduka promised to be transparent in his dealings and also ensure that he carried out people-oriented programmes for the benefit of all.

“The harmonious relationship between the executive arm of government and the legislative arm of government will remain sacrosanct.

“By the special grace of God, I am going to live up to their expectations and up to the expectations of the people of Imo to make this government proud,” Nduka added.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, who introduced the speaker to the governor, said Nduka was nominated and elected unopposed as the speaker of the ninth house of Imo assembly.

Iwuanyanwu, who said 20 lawmakers attended plenary for the day when the election took place, said both members of the majority and minority caucus were present at the swearing-in of Nduka.

He commended the governor for the rehabilitation of the assembly complex which was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari during his recent visit to the state.

NAN further reports that Nduka’s emergence makes him the fourth speaker in less than three years of Uzodimma’s administration.

Ibe (APC-Obowo) was sworn in as speaker on Nov. 8, 2021 following the impeachment of Mr Paul Emeziem (APC-Onuimo) for alleged forgery and highhandedness.

Emeziem took over from Dr Collins Chiji (APC-Isiala Mbano) in November 2020, after he was impeached for alleged unparliamentarily conduct and gross misconduct.

Chiji, however, appealed to the house to have his impeachment expunged from the legislative records and recorded as resignation, a request which was approved.

Like this: Like Loading...