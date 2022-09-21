Child Trafficking: Police rescue, reunite 5-month-old baby with mother in Ebonyi

Read audio

By Christian Ogbonna

Abakaliki, Sept. 19, 2022 The Ebonyi Police Command Monday reunited a five-month-old boy to his 20-year-mother, Ola Echegbu.

SP Chris Anyanwu, the command’s Spokesman, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki on Monday.

Anyanwu stated that the baby, who was sold for half-a-million naira, was rescued by the command on Sept.14.

According to him, Echegbu, a native of Amangwu Edda in Afikpo-South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, was impregnated out of wedlock in 2021 by Jonah Ogbuagu, 24, of the same address.

“She put to bed on April 2022 but a few days after, she sold the child to Elechi Ann Elechi, the owner of a local Maternity Home and native of Ezi Okpani, Evuma Village in Afikpo North LGA,” he added.

Anyanwu further stated that Elechi had been arrested and would be charged for child-trafficking.

“Today, we are handing over the baby rescued through the joint efforts of SP Philip Agu-led Crack Squad and SP Miliscent Amadi-led D7 team of Detectives attached to the SCIID in Abakaliki to his biological mother for upkeep, pending further developments,” he stated.

Anyanwu advised the public to desist from selling their God-given children, describing the act as illegal.

The mother of the baby told reporters that she sold the child out of frustration.

“I am happy to have my baby back.

“I thank the police, which made everything possible for me to see my son again,” she said.

