Why IsDB is focusing on tackling Nigeria’s poverty

By Dorcas Jonah

Abuja, Sept. 19, 2022 The Islamic Development Bank says that it is focusing on tackling poverty, building resilience and driving a green economy in member countries as part of efforts to boost the post-COVID-19 recovery process.

Abdikadir Abdi, Senior Regional Communication Specialist in the bank, said this on Monday when members of the Communication Department of the financial institution visited newsmen in Abuja.

The visit was led by the Director of Outreach and Communication of the bank, Dr Thamer Baazeem.

According to Abdi, the bank is committed to empowering people in order to create a sustainable future for them.

” Islamic banking is not a commercial bank, but we are a socio-economic and development institution like the African Development Bank.

” We promote socio-economic projects and programmes in member countries,’’ he said.

Abdi said that part of the bank’s vision was to promote the economic aspirations of people in member states in the area of education, health and environment.

The communication specialist said that the bank’s goal also include giving dignity to human beings and bringing nations together to stimulate their economic growth.

Earlier, Baazeem said that they were in NAN to seek partnership in order to properly educate Nigerians on the activities of the bank.

“ We are here to build relationship with important media houses in Nigeria; we are here to discuss potential areas of partnership.

“Africa is a continent full of resources but the misrepresentation always comes when Africa is mentioned.

” Our role is to disseminate the right news to the world, focusing on the area where we want development,’’ he said.

Responding, the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Buki Ponle, said partnering with the agency would be mutually beneficial to both institutions.

“We believe you would be an effective partner; over the years, your effectiveness has resonated in infrastructure development.

” We as communicators need to tap into such to help the future of humanity just as your moto implies.

“ You exist in 57 countries and also have effects on them; I hope you will expand, reaching out to touching lives because that is the essence,’’ he said.

Ponle said that NAN was open for consultations and partnership in development communications as well as all aspects of sustainable development.

“We started operation in 1978, our core objective is to report objectively and link Nigeria with the global community.

” We have been doing that and our watch word is credibility.

“When you talk to NAN as the largest provider of news content in Nigeria, you talk to everybody.

“That is our power which lies in what we give out to our subscribers and other stakeholders because of the credibility of our stories, ” he said.

