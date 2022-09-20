Shelll schedules 200,000bpd Bonga FPSO for TAM in October

Read audio

Port Harcourt — Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, SNEPCo, says its 200,000 barrels per day capacity Bonga Floating Production Storage and Offloading, FPSO, vessel has been scheduled for Turnaround Maintenance, TAM, next month.

The oil firm announced the development in a statement by its Media Relations Manager, Mrs Abimbola Essien-Nelson.

Although the company did not specify how long the scheduled maintenance would last, it was learnt that a similar maintenance in May 2020 shut down the oil production facility for at least two weeks.

The maintenance typically includes statutory recertification and critical asset integrity activities.

According to the statement, the scheduled turnaround maintenance of the offshore Bonga asset would be carried out with safety as top priority.

Essien-Nelson quoted SNEPCo’s Managing Director, Elohor Aiboni, as giving the assurance recently at a session with the chief executive officers of contractor companies participating in the Bonga TAM.

“The Bonga TAM is important to revitalise this important critical national asset. But more important is carrying out the turnaround safely.

“That is what keeps me awake at night. It is our top priority as a company and we promote this by encouraging our staff and contractors to speak up and work only if it is safe,” Aiboni said.

Aiboni, in the statement, challenged the CEOs to embrace the culture of encouraging their staff to speak up and stop work if safety is being compromised.

“It is the only way your organisations can thrive as they work to ensure the safe delivery of services for Bonga’s rebirth.”

The statement also quoted SNEPCo’s Senior Asset Management Integration Lead, Jonathan Amakiri as describing the session with the senior executives of the industry service companies as a deliberate strategy by SNEPCo to ensure alignment on safety, speed of execution, compliance, and excellence.

“It is important that we share learnings and demonstrate commitment to addressing the relevant health, safety and environment issues to keep our people safe and motivated,” said Amakiri.

