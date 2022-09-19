Profit-taking in Seplat and 10 Others Downs Market Cap. by 0.07%, as Market Breadth Closed Par

Read audio

The Nigerian Equity market closed transaction for the first trading day of the new week in the red, as the market performance indicators (NGX-ASI and Market Capitalization) dropped by 0.07%.

Consequently, the market index (All-Share Index) dropped by 35.21 basis points, representing a decline of 0.07% to close at 49,440.21.

The Market Capitalization lost ₦18.99 bn, also representing a decline of 0.07% to close at ₦26.67 trillion from ₦26.69 trillion the previous day.

Furthermore, market activities were mixed as the Total Volume traded for the day declined by 37.32%, while the Total Value traded for the day was up by 28.70%. Approximately 67.37 million units valued at ₦1.48 billion were transacted in 3,386 deals.

FBNH was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 14.36% of the total volume of trades, followed by ZENITHBANK (13.73%), GTCO (9.07%), MBENEFIT (6.66%), and SOVRENINS (4.39%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart.

Also, SEPLAT emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, with 41.56% of the total value of trades on the exchange.

ETRANSACT topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 9.97 percent, trailed by ACADEMY (9.52%), VITAFOAM (5.00%), HONYFLOUR (3.36%), CORNERST (3.33%), and six (6) others.

Eleven (11) stocks depreciated, topped by ABCTRANS with a price depreciation of 10.00% to close at ₦0.27, as UPL (-9.44%), MBENEFIT (- 6.90%), RTBRISCOE (-6.25%), LINKASSURE (-4.17%), SEPLAT (-3.85%) and MANSARD (-2.86%) also dipped in price.

In that regard, the market breadth par, recording 11 gainers and 11 losers.

Also, the sector performance was equal, as two out of the five major market sectors closed bullish, led by the Banking sector (+0.28%), and the Consumer goods sector (+0.17%), two sectors were negative,

led by the Oil & Gas sectors (-1.94%) and then the Insurance (-0.25%), while the Industrial sector was unchanged.

