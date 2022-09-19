Peter Obi Rally Continues In Ebonyi Despite Police Disruption

Read audio

A solidarity rally in support of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, went ahead after the organisers were tear-gassed in their first attempt to embark on the street procession in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, in South-East Nigeria.

Leaders and members of the Labour Party in the state had gathered as early as 9 am along Mile 50 within the metropolis to show support for the former Anambra State governor.

The rally scheduled to commence from the Pastoral Centre along Mile 50 at 9 am in the state capital, could not start as the police, who had stationed at the two entry points, disrupted the organisers with the use of teargas canisters.

Despite having a shaky start, the Peter Obi solidarity train moved from the Pastoral Centre along Mile 50 through Enugu Abakaliki Expressway, to the city centre and back to the same venue where it all began.

Meanwhile, Governor Dave Umahi has denied ordering the disruption of the solidarity rally by Obi’s supporters.

“If it is true that the police dispersed people, the answer will surely rest with the police,” said a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko.

In a related development, supporters of Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, staged a solidarity rally in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Saturday.

